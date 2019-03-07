September 25, 1992 - February 15, 2019 Jennifer lost her valiant two year battle with cancer. She will always be remembered for her courage, strength and dignity during those difficult years. Jen graduated from Cal State Northridge with a B.A. in Liberal Studies, Education and Art. She was a talented artist, writer and animal lover. Jenn and John moved to Washington State. Jenn was accepted into a Master's Program at Eastern Washington University. Jennifer brought sunshine to all those who knew her, with her ready smile, intelligence, gentle nature as well as her natural beauty on the outside as well as within. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband John, his beautiful and very much loved 9 year old daughter Jillian, her parents Lynda and Michael Perlin, brother Steven (Elana), niece Shira, grandparents Stella and Sherman Davidson, Lou and Marilyn Perlin and her much loved aunt and uncle Sheri and Greg Kling.We will always love and miss you, you are forever in our hearts.Rest in peace "Jenna Sunshine" Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019