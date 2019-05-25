Resources More Obituaries for Jerold Federman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerold Bruce Federman

Obituary Condolences Flowers July 13, 1937 - May 21, 2019 Dr. Jerold Bruce Federman, age 81, died on May 21, 2019 after a lengthy battle with the complications of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara, his loving children: daughter, Dr. Amanda Peppercorn (Jeff) and son, Casey Federman (Dana); and seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, David and Jack Peppercorn, and Wilson, JT, Piper and Bodie Federman; and his devoted Basset Hound, "Cowboy" Federman. Jerry was born in Akron, Ohio, in 1937 to Sara and Sam Federman and had one brother, Raymond, who predeceased him. A passionate student and high school athlete, he and his brother were the first in their family to go to college. Jerry worked his way through school, delivering newspapers and paving highways. He went on to earn his medical degree from Ohio State University. After completing a residency at UCSF and gastroenterology fellowship at UCLA he served as a medical officer in Korea. Upon returning from Korea, Jerry built a thriving practice in Beverly Hills, affiliated with Cedars, Brotman and UCLA hospitals, and was known as a dedicated and compassionate physician. Following his illness he continued to devote his time to patient care, working at the Venice Free Clinic and UCLA-Santa Monica Hospital. Jerry was an avid long-distance cyclist who also loved golf, reading, politics, and traveling. As a lifelong Buckeye, he watched every Ohio State football or basketball game whether at home or even when recovering in the hospital. After retirement, Jerry took up painting and frequented the Brentwood Art Center where he cherished his classes and the community of artists. His abstract style drew on geometric shapes and vivid colors, and he was known to include images of his house and beloved dogs in his works of art. Above all else, Jerry was devoted to his family and was at his happiest when surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held this Sunday, May 26 at 12:30pm at Mt. Sinai Hollywood Hills, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Jerry's honor to one of the following charities: Best Friends Animal Society, ASPCA or PETA. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 25 to May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries