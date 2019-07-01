|
|
December 2, 1932 - June 26, 2019
Today we mourn the passing of our beloved Jerold (Jerry) Spitz of Westlake Village, CA. Jerry was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He lost his battle with esophageal cancer on the evening of June 26. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his two sons, Brad and Michael; his sister, Barbara; and a host of extended family and friends who will miss him beyond words.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, at 11:00 a.m. at Groman Eden Memorial Park in Mission Hills. In death, he joins his son, Randy, who passed away in November of 2007. May he rest in peace with all our love.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 1 to July 2, 2019