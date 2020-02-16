|
|
December 6, 1932 - February 9, 2020 Jerold P. Drucker was born in Los Angeles, California at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital and passed away at St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo, California. Jerry was the son of the Honorable Judge Lewis Drucker and Jeanette Drucker. Brother of Robert Drucker and Eleanor Grossman Guy. Father of Dena Drucker and Craig (Cynthia) Drucker. Grandfather of Jennifer (Tim) Staeven, Clara (Bill) Nytko and Luke Drucker. Great-Grandfather of Harley and Mykenna Staeven and Katherine and Elizabeth Nytko. Jerry is also survived by numerous loving neices, nephews, cousins and loving friends. He was married to Marlene Leavitt Drucker and after her passing found a life partner in Marjorie Lehrer. He attended Santa Monica City College and graduated from UCLA. Jerry's professions ranged from working at a library in his teenage years, as a bicycle messenger, a "Cleavage checker" during the days of Hollywood's production codes and as a story analyst all at Paramount Pictures. He then became an entrepreneur, co-founding Zoo Piks, Inc. Subsequently he carried on the business of The Green Company founded by his uncle Sid and aunt Bernice Green and lastly Jerry was an inspired writer for television, film and a writer of political commentary. Jerry had great love for his family, Country, the Democratic political party, laughter, books, film, travel, photography, sports and good food. Jerry had a great smile, loving heart, fabulous sense of humor and was a caring, kind example to others. Services will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068 on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . The world was a better place with him than it will be without him. Many will miss Jerry Drucker. God bless him.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020