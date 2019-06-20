November 7, 1960 - June 13, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Attorney Jerome Bradford Sr. announces his passing. Attorney Bradford passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the young age of 58 years old. Jerome Bradford Sr. was born on November 7, 1960. Jerome was preceded in death by sister Pat, brother Broderick, and parents Calvin and Ann. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Linda Wade-Bradford, son Jerome II, and daughter Camille. He is also survived by 8 siblings. After high school, Jerome attended San Jose State University where he graduated with honors. He studied hard and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from San Jose State University. After graduating, he attended UC Hastings College of Law where he would receive his Juris Doctor degree in 1986. He was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1987. Jerome worked with several law firms before starting his own private practice; thus beginning a successful run as one of the top attorneys in Los Angeles. The public viewing will be Friday, June 21 from 4:00pm-7:30pm at Angelus Funeral Home. A celebration of Jerome's life will take place Saturday, June 22 at 1:30pm at: Angelus Funeral Home, 3875 S. Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008 (323) 296-6666 Interment to follow at Inglewood Park Cemetery. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 20 to June 21, 2019