Home

POWERED BY

Services
Angelus Funeral Home
3875 South Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 296-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Bradford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Bradford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerome Bradford Obituary
November 7, 1960 - June 13, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Attorney Jerome Bradford Sr. announces his passing. Attorney Bradford passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the young age of 58 years old. Jerome Bradford Sr. was born on November 7, 1960. Jerome was preceded in death by sister Pat, brother Broderick, and parents Calvin and Ann. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Linda Wade-Bradford, son Jerome II, and daughter Camille. He is also survived by 8 siblings. After high school, Jerome attended San Jose State University where he graduated with honors. He studied hard and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from San Jose State University. After graduating, he attended UC Hastings College of Law where he would receive his Juris Doctor degree in 1986. He was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1987. Jerome worked with several law firms before starting his own private practice; thus beginning a successful run as one of the top attorneys in Los Angeles. The public viewing will be Friday, June 21 from 4:00pm-7:30pm at Angelus Funeral Home. A celebration of Jerome's life will take place Saturday, June 22 at 1:30pm at: Angelus Funeral Home, 3875 S. Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008 (323) 296-6666 Interment to follow at Inglewood Park Cemetery.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now