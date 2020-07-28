1/1
Jerome C. Daniel
September 9, 1935 - June 26, 2020 Jerome C. "Jerry" Daniel died on June 26, 2020 at the age of 84. Born to Nathan and Gertrude Daniel in Chicago, Illinois, he graduated from Indiana University, and served in the U.S. Army overseas. He worked in the insurance industry for more than 50 years, and was a leader in environmental preservation in Southern California, serving for decades in leadership roles with the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, Tree People, the Federation of Hillside and Canyon Associations, and the Roscomare Valley Association. He loved baseball (Go Cubs! Go Dodgers!) and puns, and was devoted to his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Darlene; his sons, David and Brent; his daughters-in-law, Kim and Judy; and three grandchildren. He is interred at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills. Donations in his memory can be made to Temple Judea in Tarzana, and to an MRCA fund in his name.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
