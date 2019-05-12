|
September 28, 1945 - May 7, 2019 Jerry leaves his beloved wife of 52 yrs, Hillary (Cottler) Hyman, daughter Jennifer Burlison (David Burlison), Judi Hyman (Jeremy Gregory), grandchildren Eli, Max, Lilly, & Sam Burlison, brother Monty of blessed memory (Ronni Hyman), sister Sharon Leider, brother Harold Hyman (Vivian Hyman), nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Funeral services will be held Mon., May 13, 2019 at Harbor Lawn Memorial Park in Costa Mesa, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 12, 2019