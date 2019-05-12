Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Hyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome "Jerry" Hyman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerome "Jerry" Hyman Obituary
September 28, 1945 - May 7, 2019 Jerry leaves his beloved wife of 52 yrs, Hillary (Cottler) Hyman, daughter Jennifer Burlison (David Burlison), Judi Hyman (Jeremy Gregory), grandchildren Eli, Max, Lilly, & Sam Burlison, brother Monty of blessed memory (Ronni Hyman), sister Sharon Leider, brother Harold Hyman (Vivian Hyman), nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Funeral services will be held Mon., May 13, 2019 at Harbor Lawn Memorial Park in Costa Mesa, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.