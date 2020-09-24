September 16, 1930 - September 17, 2020 Jerome M. Zeitman, more commonly known as Jerry, died on September 17, 2020, the day after his 90th birthday. Jerry's more than 70-year Hollywood career started in the mailroom of MCA at age 17. He was soon made an agent under the tutelage of Lew Wasserman, booking nightclubs from Bakersfield to San Diego before being moved into the television department. When MCA was disbanded, Jerry joined the William Morris Agency. As an agent, Jerry represented countless actors, writers, and directors, including George Burns and Gracie Allen, Gene Kelly, Tony Curtis, Shirley MacLaine, Carol Channing, Fred Astaire, Frank Sinatra, Rod Serling, Jerry Lewis, Ron Howard, and scores of others, and worked with companies like David Wolper Productions. Eventually, Jerry felt drawn to try his hand at producing, so he left the agency business and formed his own production company, Jerome M. Zeitman Productions. But after producing several films, he missed the pace of the agency life where he could help shepherd several projects a year rather than muscling through one film every few years, so he returned to his first love (well, 2nd, if you count baseball) to head The Agency. Packaging was Jerry's specialty. He loved bringing people together. Throughout his career, Jerry packaged and/or produced more than 30 feature motion pictures and 47 television series and specials for every major Hollywood studio and television network. And in the old school Hollywood way, he'd chat up everyone he met wherever he went. A Los Angeles native and Fairfax High graduate, Jerry loved the beach, tennis, his family, his friends, and every minute working in the entertainment industry, what he called the best business in the world. He had no interest in retirement, and worked as long as his body allowed. Jerry thought he was the luckiest man alive to get to have all the extraordinary experiences of his life. His greatest sadness was the premature death of his beloved sister, Marlene, and his son Craig. Jerry is survived by daughters, Cathy Seligman and Debbie Zeitman; son-in-law, Rob Seligman; daughter-in-law, Denise Zeitman; four grandchildren, Matthew, Anthony, Andrea, Erik; adoring niece and nephews and their families; and two former spouses, Patricia Rosenburg, and Johanna Zeitman, his most recent love; as well as friends of decades that he counted as family.



