November 18, 1939 - October 12, 2020 Jerome "Jerry" DiMaggio, 80, of Los Angeles, California, passed away peacefully on October 12. He was born to parents Victor and Philomena DiMaggio in Los Angeles. Jerry's father came from Sicily in 1922 and settled in Boyle Heights. Jerry's brothers, John and Vic continue to run the business their father founded in 1954 in Covina, Capri Deli.Jerry graduated from Cathedral High School, earned a degree in psychology at Loyola University Los Angeles and did graduate work at Cal State Los Angeles. While a freshman in college Jerry and Donna Hill met. They married in 1961 and shared 59 years together. In 1965 at the age of 25, Jerry began a very successful career with the State Department of Corrections. In 1995, Jerry retired as a Regional Administrator. At the time, he managed a staff of 500 that supervised 18,000 parolees. Jerry was a compassionate man, who could see the good in others. He believed in the ability of parolees to change and to become better members of society. His job and that of his team was to assist them in that process. In Jerry's spare time, he was an avid hiker and backpacker. He backpacked in all the California State and national parks and hiked up Mount Whitney multiple times. He enjoyed wine, fine food, reading, photography, and loved basketball. His teams were UCLA and the Boston Celtics. During retirement, Jerry and Donna traveled extensively and enjoyed hiking in the local San Gabriel mountains. Every Tuesday morning started with a hike up the Sam Merrill trail and breakfast in Pasadena with a group of dear friends. With friends, Jerry and Donna walked the length of the United Kingdom from Land's End to John O'Groats over a 6-year span. There were a few gaps, but they enjoyed every step.Jerry loved his family deeply and they loved him equally. Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna, and his two loving daughters, Maria and Laura, as well as his brothers John and Vic and their families. He will be deeply missed.



