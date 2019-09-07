|
|
July 24, 2019 Jerry Berns, 76, died on July 24, 2019. We lost an icon, father, grandfather, artist, mentor, and a loyal friend. As a Marine, he served in Vietnam. Jerry was a very successful real estate broker and founded Jerry Berns & Associates with offices in Studio City, Sherman Oaks & Encino. Jerry was known throughout the real estate industry for his innovative office and marketing style. He was very charitable and hosted many fundraisers at his home in order to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. Jerry will forever be remembered for his loyalty, generosity, caring nature, and quick wit. Jerry is survived by his children, Jennylee, Wendi and Shane; grandson Devin; granddaughter Sage; daughter-in-law Shure; sister Marlene and her husband Sandy; brother Bruce and his wife Leanna; and his many loving friends. He is so missed by his family and friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 7, 2019