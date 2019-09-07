Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Berns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Berns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Berns Obituary
July 24, 2019 Jerry Berns, 76, died on July 24, 2019. We lost an icon, father, grandfather, artist, mentor, and a loyal friend. As a Marine, he served in Vietnam. Jerry was a very successful real estate broker and founded Jerry Berns & Associates with offices in Studio City, Sherman Oaks & Encino. Jerry was known throughout the real estate industry for his innovative office and marketing style. He was very charitable and hosted many fundraisers at his home in order to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. Jerry will forever be remembered for his loyalty, generosity, caring nature, and quick wit. Jerry is survived by his children, Jennylee, Wendi and Shane; grandson Devin; granddaughter Sage; daughter-in-law Shure; sister Marlene and her husband Sandy; brother Bruce and his wife Leanna; and his many loving friends. He is so missed by his family and friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.