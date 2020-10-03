February 23, 1923 - September 13, 2020 Dr. Jerry Ernst Wulk passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Throughout his 97 years, Jerry's life's work was to help others achieve their fullest potential. A Midwesterner, Jerry was born in Marion, Wisconsin, on February 23, 1923, to Ruth and Walt Wulk. He had two older siblings: his brother Ned Wulk – who became the legendary basketball coach at Arizona State – and sister Dixie Baker, both preceding him in death. Jerry held six academic degrees, including a Bachelor of Science in Education and Speech, and Bachelor of Philosophy (Ph.B.) from the University of Wisconsin. He was president of the school's union and member of the Haresfoot Club – the university's oldest dramatic organization at the time. Jerry also received a post-doctorate from the University of Michigan through a Carnegie Foundation scholarship.Jerry passionately pursued a career in academia, starting with a teaching position in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He then moved to Southern California in the late 1940s to work at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona; the University of Nevada, Reno; and the University of California, Los Angeles. As Coordinator of International Programs at UCLA, Jerry led a Ford Foundation project to provide Nigeria's educational funding. Jerry continued his scholastic accomplishments and furthered his academic career at the University of Southern California. While there, he earned a Master of Arts, Master in Education, and Doctorate in Education. He was a member of numerous organizations, including the USC Trojan Knights, Blue Key, Skull and Dagger, Half Century, Sigma Chi and a representative of the national founding committee of Phi Beta Delta Honor Society for International Scholars and the Rosicrucian Order AMORC. Jerry advanced the university's global presence as Executive Director of the Office for International Students and Scholars, and chartered 28 alumni clubs in 25 countries as Director of International Alumni Relations – traveling around the world 11 times during the course of his work. He was a frequently invited guest of distinguished members of government, academia and industry who were alumni and friends of the university. Jerry was also Dean of Men and retired as Adjunct Associate Professor for the School of Education after serving the university for 18 years. In his TEDx Talk filmed in Abu Dhabi shortly after his 90th birthday, Jerry shared the source of his greatest happiness: A commitment to helping others and leaving the world a better place. In addition to the many young lives he shaped throughout his teaching career, Jerry held board positions at leading nonprofits, including the Arts Council for Long Beach, Long Beach Symphony, Musical Theatre West, AbilityFirst, and the former Long Beach Civic Light Opera. Jerry was also president of the Los Angeles-Taipei Sister City Society. He served several of these organizations for more than 20 years and received the City of Long Beach Distinguished Arts Award for Volunteerism in 1996 for his many philanthropic accomplishments. Jerry frequently quoted the French philosopher Gaston Berger, who paraphrased the substance of his life: "I shall miss of earthly life neither power, which is despicable, nor pleasures which are frail. Only shall I miss my fellow beings. Two things on earth are precious: first is love; second, far behind is intelligence. Furthermore, love and intelligence are very close to him that understands. Beyond this: nothing."Jerry is survived by his partner Feliciano Olague; two children, Floy Biggs and Les Wulk Barkley; and six grandchildren, Zachary, Camille, Kate, Matt (who is a Buffalo Bills quarterback), Sam and Lainy. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephew Roxanne, Stephanie and Bobby.You're invited to celebrate the positive difference Jerry made in so many lives by donating to the Long Beach Symphony, Musical Theatre West, AbilityFirst or the Long Beach Museum of Art. These nonprofits brought him years of joy and will especially value your support now more than ever.



