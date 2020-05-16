December 12, 1935 - May 13, 2020 After 84 years of living an extraordinary life, Jerry Friedman, a brilliant businessman and visionary in the defense industry, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 surrounded by family in Los Angeles. Gerald M. Friedman was born on December 12, 1935 in New York City to Harriet and Robert "Mac" Friedman. He is survived by his children Mark Friedman, Julie Jaffe and Jennifer Lechter, his son-in-law Ariel Lechter and his grandchildren Georgia and Nick Jaffe and Eliana, Zack, Josh and Daniella Lechter. After attending Hollywood High School, Jerry graduated summa cum laude from UCLA with a B.S. degree in Accounting and number one in his MBA class. In 1960, Jerry served as an artillery officer in the United States Army with a rank of first lieutenant.A top athlete, Jerry exceled at basketball throughout school. He especially enjoyed the opportunity to play for Coach John Wooden at UCLA, and the experience deepened his love for sports. In the 1970s, Jerry turned his focus to tennis, winning tournaments throughout Southern California and 2 gold medals at the Maccabee Games in Israel. At 60 years old, Jerry was ranked 35th by the U.S. Tennis Association. Jerry joined Marvin Engineering in 1965 and together with Marvin Gussman would grow this small, Inglewood-based machine shop into a globally recognized leader in the aerospace and defense industries. As Chairman and CEO, Jerry was known for his financial acuity, sharp sense of humor, entrepreneurial spirit and unparalleled negotiating skills. Jerry's desire to grow and generate new business motivated him to make shrewd investments and take calculated risks that would secure Marvin Group's place as an industry leader. Jerry took immense pride in the growth and success of his employees, who were like extended family to him for over the last 55 years. Jerry's drive earned him success across many disciplines, but his greatest legacy is the positive impact he had on all those in his life personally and professionally. Jerry inspired everyone around him to challenge and believe in themselves. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



