|
|
June 14, 1932 - March 1, 2020
Passed away after a brief illness on March 1, 2020. Born 6/14/1932 in Cleveland, OH. He moved to Los Angeles at age 12 as the youngest of three brothers and two sisters. Jerry met his wife of 67 yrs., Roz Joseph, while attending Dorsey High School. Excelling at sales from an early age, he had a long and illustrious career in the health insurance industry. Starting as a top salesman at Prudential Insurance, he quickly transitioned to operating his own nationwide insurance agency and ultimately owning his own insurance company. Jerry was an avid world traveler, automotive enthusiast, poker player, and first class wise guy. Most importantly, he will be remembered by all those who knew him as a loving husband, caring father, doting grandfather, great grandfather and best friend to many. Jerry is survived by his wife, Roz, daughter Dennise, sons Doug (Debbie) and Paul (Andrea), and grandchildren Ashley, Devon, Kelsey, Michelle, Kyle, Brandon, and great grandchildren Katelyn, Savannah, and Sofia.
Service will be held on Wednesday, March 4th at 12 Noon at Hillside Memorial Park- 6001 W. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: EBMRF.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020