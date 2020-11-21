Jerry Merl Hill of Marina Del Rey, California passed away 11/16/20 from complications of an accident. Jerry was born in Abilene Kansas 11/5/1942 and graduated from Abilene High School in 1960. He completed his undergraduate study at Kansas State University in 1964 and graduated with a law degree from University of Missouri in 1966. Jerry moved to California in 1966 after graduation becoming the youngest deputy district attorney for Los Angeles county ever at that time, and later a partner at Cox, Castle,Nicholson. He then formed Barash and Hill as a trial and contract attorney, retiring in 2001. Jerry's passion was sailing and as a member of the California Yacht Club was recognized for his success in racing on the cover of Yachting Magazine. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Doris Hill and Harvey Merle Hill, second wife Joan Hill and very special friend Patricia Moore. Jerry is survived by his daughter Sheri Hill, son in law Mike, and aunt Ellen Clark.In memory of Jerry in Lew of flowers donations may be made to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. At Jerry's request no services will be held.



