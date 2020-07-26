1/
Jerry Oren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Founding President of the American Friends of Tel Aviv University in Los Angeles, Recipient of the President's Award, longstanding Governor and friend of the University.Generous benefactor of many projects at Tel Aviv University including the Oren Family Chair in Experimental Physics and the Yafa Fingerman Reuveni Reserved Books Hall.His staunch support for Israel and his commitment to higher education in Israel will continue to inspire us all. We extend our deepest sympathies to the entire family. American Friends of Tel Aviv University Clement Erbman, Chairman Jennifer Gross, CEO

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved