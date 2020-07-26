Jerry Oren

Founding President of the American Friends of Tel Aviv University in Los Angeles, Recipient of the President's Award, longstanding Governor and friend of the University.Generous benefactor of many projects at Tel Aviv University including the Oren Family Chair in Experimental Physics and the Yafa Fingerman Reuveni Reserved Books Hall.His staunch support for Israel and his commitment to higher education in Israel will continue to inspire us all. We extend our deepest sympathies to the entire family. American Friends of Tel Aviv University Clement Erbman, Chairman Jennifer Gross, CEO



