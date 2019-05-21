Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 641-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Garfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Garfield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jesse Garfield Obituary
August 2, 1937 - May 18, 2019 On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Jesse Garfield, loving brother, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81. Jesse was born on August 2, 1937 in Chicago, IL. Following graduation from the Pennsylvania Military Academy, he first worked as a mechanical engineer in the aerospace industry before becoming a worldwide sales rep for Steadicam. Jesse loved travel, golf, the arts, history, good food, great wine and most of all, his family. He was known for his intelligence, heart, sense of humor, generosity, and ability to make friends with anyone. Jesse is survived by his sister, Rosemary, four daughters, Judy, Debbie, Jennie, and Rachel, and his five grandchildren, Michelle, Adam, Shane, Riley, and Aiden. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles at twelve o'clock pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cornerstone House of Santa Barbara.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now