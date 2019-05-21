August 2, 1937 - May 18, 2019 On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Jesse Garfield, loving brother, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81. Jesse was born on August 2, 1937 in Chicago, IL. Following graduation from the Pennsylvania Military Academy, he first worked as a mechanical engineer in the aerospace industry before becoming a worldwide sales rep for Steadicam. Jesse loved travel, golf, the arts, history, good food, great wine and most of all, his family. He was known for his intelligence, heart, sense of humor, generosity, and ability to make friends with anyone. Jesse is survived by his sister, Rosemary, four daughters, Judy, Debbie, Jennie, and Rachel, and his five grandchildren, Michelle, Adam, Shane, Riley, and Aiden. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles at twelve o'clock pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cornerstone House of Santa Barbara. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 21, 2019