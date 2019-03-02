January 16, 1948 - December 31, 2018 Jessica Davis-Stein, 70, rejoined "the dance of the universe," as she would put it, on December 31, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. Though she did not prevail, she lived her life with passion and grace.Born in Los Angeles, California and raised in Palm Springs, Jessica graduated from Palm Springs High School and majored in Theatre at UCLA, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree but did not attend graduation ceremonies because then-California governor Ronald Reagan was handing out the diplomas and she was not having it.After college, she married Herb Stein and worked in theatre and television for half a dozen years before giving birth to their daughter Morgan in 1978. Seven years later, Jessica and Herb journeyed with Morgan to South Korea to adopt their son Kee.When the children were grown, she went back to school, earning a Master of Science degree in Education from USC. She promptly launched a private practice as a marriage and family counselor. She also became a professional writer. New American Library published her book Coyote Dream in 2004 and Book View hailed it as "a remarkable debut novel." Best-selling author Jessica Barksdale Inclan praised it for "weaving nature, family, food, love, and art into a narrative of love and life."During their fifty years together, Jessica and Herb travelled through forty-five states and at least that many foreign countries, often with the children and frequently on foot.Jessica's most recent role, that of grandmother to Orion and Kira, may have been her most satisfying, for it seemed to sum up her life on earth.Dance on, Dear Jessica Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary