October 21, 1956 - September 11, 2020 Jill Jeanette Young passed on from this world far too soon on September 11, 2020, in Van Nuys, California. Though born in San Antonio, Texas, Jill lived most of her life in the westside of Los Angeles. She attended local schools (Paul Revere and Palisades High School) along with her brothers Tom and Troy, with whom she shared a special bond throughout her entire life. As a Theta at UCLA, Jill developed her passion for interior design and formed many transformational, lifelong relationships.Jill settled down in Pacific Palisades with her husband Ken Young in 1981, where she became a loving, energetic, and devoted mother to her two sons, Robbie and Greg. Jill was actively involved in all facets of her boys' lives, making memories and friendships at the Palisades Park while watching her boys play sports and as an active participant in the St. Matthew's community. As her children grew older, she started her design business, Jill Young Interior Design, in 1997. Jill helped transform numerous homes, offices, and country clubs with her elegant design and creativity with the assistance of Maira Ramirez, an extended member of the Young family since 1986.She considered the Bel Air Bay Club her second home, where many members and staff became close friends and further extensions of family. As wonderful years unfolded, Jill loved traveling the world with family and friends (including to her family home on Orcas Island), playing paddle tennis, competing in bocce tournaments, reading a good book, playing golf, and keeping in touch with her wide network of loved ones. In the past few years, she spent many weeks and weekends visiting her son, Robbie, daughter-in-law, Danielle, and grandchildren, Weston and Reagan, in Franklin, Tennessee.Jill shared a deep and unique connection with her sons that encompassed both a parent/child and a best friend relationship. She was both excited for and proud of her son, Robbie, and his family as they embarked on the latest chapter of their personal and professional lives in Tennessee. The arrival of her grandson, Weston, and later her granddaughter, Reagan, and the bond that Jill shared with each of them made her light up from ear to ear. Weston's bright red hair and blue eyes, like his father Robbie's, captured her heart and soul, and she embraced her role of "Nana" to them both with love, devotion, and enthusiasm. Jill also took great pride watching her son, Greg, advance in his career and in life, as she was looking forward to watching him experience imminent milestones of adulthood. She had recently helped Greg and his girlfriend Melissa design their new house, where her presence will be felt for years to come.She enjoyed her final decade with her boyfriend, Jim DeVarennes (children: Kali, Griffen and Riley), whom she loved dearly, as the two lived an adventurous life full of travel and laughs. Jill will be missed deeply by her broad network of family and friends who loved her jovial nature, style, empathy, humor, and compassion. Her loss is felt throughout Los Angeles and elsewhere by numerous people who cherished her friendship. Jill is survived by her sons Robbie (Danielle) and Greg, her grandchildren Weston (4) and Reagan (nearly 2), her brothers Tom (Nancy) and Troy (Diane), and her nieces and nephew Kara Jill, Holly, Samantha, Annie, and William.We wish to express our sympathy to the family and friends of Jim DeVarennes, who also mourn the loss of a father, brother, uncle, and dear friend.A family service will be held (and streamed live for friends) at the Parish of St. Matthew, Pacific Palisades, at a date to be determined in early October.



