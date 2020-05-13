Jill V. Willke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill Vranicar Willke, age 57, passed peacefully in her sleep after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease on May 1, 2020 in Costa Mesa. She was born on April 6, 1963 in Joliet, Illinois to Patricia and Franklin Vranicar. Jill grew up in Westminster, graduating from La Quinta High School in 1981. In 1985, she earned a degree in nutrition from San Diego State University where she was a proud member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Soon after, Jill earned a teaching credential from UC Irvine. She was a respected elementary school teacher in the Capistrano Unified School District for 27 years. Jill married David Willke on August 2, 1997 and together they had two daughters, Brooke and Paige. Jill loved spending time boating with her family as well as gardening and reading. She was known for her loyalty, kind spirit, and love of cats. Jill is lovingly remembered by her parents, husband, daughters, sisters, Sally Cannon and Tracy Werner, many nieces and nephews, and of course, her cat Melly.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to UCI Alzheimer's Disease Research website at http://www.mind.uci.edu/donate/memorial-donations/in memory of Jill Willke.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved