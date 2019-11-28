|
|
June 23, 1935 - November 22, 2019 Jim Babcock age 84, passed away on November 22, 2019 after a 9-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was at home surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born June 23, 1935 on his grandmother's farm in Huntley, Minnesota. His family moved to Van Nuys, CA when he was a young boy. He attended Van Nuys HS where he excelled in football and track. Shortly after his graduation, he met the love of his life Carolyn Carr who also attended Van Nuys HS. They wed in 1956 and remained happily married for the rest of his life living in Van Nuys, Granada Hills, Chatsworth and Manhattan Beach. Jim attended LA Valley College, UCLA, and graduated from LA State College with a teaching credential. He began teaching at Porter Junior HS in Granada Hills. He then moved to Sylmar HS where he coached football and swimming. In 1971 he opened Kennedy HS in Granada Hills where he taught physical education and coached football. He was honored by the LA Times in 1975 as the All San Fernando Valley Coach of the Year. Jim moved to West LA College in 1977 where he coached football and golf. After retirement, Jim became a skilled craftsman making fine furniture for friends and family. He also continued with his longtime love of golf. Jim and Carolyn were weekly regulars at Lakewood Country Club. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Letha, and his sister Evelyn. He is survived by his wife Carolyn of 63 years, his son Ken (wife Kathy O'Leary), his daughter Laura and her 5 children. He was extremely proud of his children and their accomplishments. A celebration of Jim's life will be held after the first of the year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019