(90) passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 in Ventura County, CA. He was born in 1929 in Guangdong Province, China. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley in 2017, and is survived by his daughter Marilyn, son-in-law Jon, and granddaughter Kristen. Jim was a Korean War veteran, and served honorably in the U.S. Army. A Celebration of Life will be held at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills in the Church of the Hills on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3 PM. Interment will follow the service. Casual attire is preferred. Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068; 1(888) 204-3131; forestlawn.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 2020