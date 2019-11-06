|
|
February 22, 1938 - September 30, 2019 Jim Goldner was born in Los Angeles, to Golde and Arthur Goldner. He died of a stroke at the age of 81 in San Francisco where he lived. Jim is survived by his wife, Geri Rossen, daughter Naomi Goldner and three grandchildren, Leon, Marcel and Aliza May. He is also survived by his sister, Sheila Goldner, former wife Enulla Shamir, and stepbrother Richard Isenberg. He was a Film Professor and one of the founders of the School of Cinema at SFSU for 52 years. Donations may be made in his honor to SF State's Jim Goldner Filmmaking Scholarship. Send donations by check noting the Goldner scholarship to University Development, San Francisco State University, 1600 Holloway Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94132, or online at https://give.sfsu.edu/goldner. For further info, call Sheila Goldner at (760) 202-4972.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019