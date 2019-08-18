|
|
August 15, 1926 - August 11, 2019 Jim Jenkins, 92, of West Los Angeles, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, August 11, 2019, at Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica.Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Jim moved to Santa Monica in his early childhood. At age 13, he joined First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, which would become a cornerstone of his life. He graduated from SaMo High in 1944 as a 3-time State Tennis Champion. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corps during WWII where he served in post-war Japan and Korea with the 3rd Emergency Rescue Squadron. Upon his return stateside, he went to his favorite school, UCLA. He joined the Men's Tennis team and helped them to win UCLA's first ever NCAA Championship in any sport. Upon graduation, Jim married his childhood sweetheart, Ruth, had three children and a long lasting marriage. His passion for helping others and his commitment to his church provided him ways to give back to those in need. Jim was especially proud of the Solemates annual event he founded in 1988, where children are provided new shoes for the upcoming school year.He is survived by Greg & Judy, Kim, Cindy, Laura, Jeff, Keith & Debbie. He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth. A celebration of his life will be held on September 14, 2019 at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica, CA 90401.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jim's passion project Solemates by mail or online: fpcsantamonica.org/church-donations-support/
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 18, 2019