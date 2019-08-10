|
(89), Korean Conflict veteran, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Culver City. He is survived by his loving wife, June Akioka; children, Gary and Linda Akioka; siblings, Sam (Aiko) and Ken Akioka; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 12371 Braddock Dr., Culver City, CA. Additional parking is available at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles. The family welcomes casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to the Venice Japanese Community Center and Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 10, 2019