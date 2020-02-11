|
JIMMIE"JINX" SHOSO JINKAWA, age 90 passed away on February 7, 2020.He is predeceased by his brother, Ben Hisato Jinkawa. Beloved husband of Kimi Jinkawa; father of Janice Jinkawa and Lori (Kurniawan) Tjioe; grandfather of Kylie Tjioe and Nicholas Tjioe; Brother-in-law of Fumiko Jinkawa, Fran Yamamoto, Sat (Toshi) Tokubo, Tak (Akemi) Tokubo, and Bill Tokubo; Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 4:00PM at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W 166th St, Gardena, CA. WWW.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 11, 2020