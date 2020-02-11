Home

Jimmie Shoso "Jinx" Jinkawa

Jimmie Shoso "Jinx" Jinkawa Obituary
JIMMIE"JINX" SHOSO JINKAWA, age 90 passed away on February 7, 2020.He is predeceased by his brother, Ben Hisato Jinkawa. Beloved husband of Kimi Jinkawa; father of Janice Jinkawa and Lori (Kurniawan) Tjioe; grandfather of Kylie Tjioe and Nicholas Tjioe; Brother-in-law of Fumiko Jinkawa, Fran Yamamoto, Sat (Toshi) Tokubo, Tak (Akemi) Tokubo, and Bill Tokubo; Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 4:00PM at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W 166th St, Gardena, CA. WWW.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 11, 2020
