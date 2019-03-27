|
April 6, 1955 - April 27, 2005 Dear Jimmy, We think of you every day. You will always be our hero. We know you are dancing with the angels now, but words cannot express how much you are missed and loved...…..Your warm smile, your welcoming arms, and your willingness to listen to every problem. There will never be another you. The Blues World will never be the same without your amazing talent. Rock on Keyboard Man! Until we meet again. Your Loving Family & Friends
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Apr. 6, 2019