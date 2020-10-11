1/1
Jimmy Wong
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 25, 1927 - September 22, 2020 Jimmy Wong died peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020. He lived his life with grit and determination. He started work as a dishwasher in high school and with his work ethic and determination, he attended university at UCLA and graduated with a B.S. degree in engineering. Jimmy had a large group of friends from both UCLA and USC and enjoyed their monthly get togethers with the large poker club and Lucky stock club. Jimmy met the love of his life at UCLA and was married to Lydia until his death. He worked as a civil engineer for L.A. County and retired after 30 years. He was a very dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wIfe Lydia and 3 children Victor, Melissa, and Melinda along with his granddaughters Ashley, Monice, and Natalie. A private service will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved