March 25, 1927 - September 22, 2020 Jimmy Wong died peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020. He lived his life with grit and determination. He started work as a dishwasher in high school and with his work ethic and determination, he attended university at UCLA and graduated with a B.S. degree in engineering. Jimmy had a large group of friends from both UCLA and USC and enjoyed their monthly get togethers with the large poker club and Lucky stock club. Jimmy met the love of his life at UCLA and was married to Lydia until his death. He worked as a civil engineer for L.A. County and retired after 30 years. He was a very dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wIfe Lydia and 3 children Victor, Melissa, and Melinda along with his granddaughters Ashley, Monice, and Natalie. A private service will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park.



