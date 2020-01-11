|
May 2, 1922 - December 22, 2019 Atomic bomb survivor, Jitsuko Tozaki, our beloved mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on December 22, 2019 at Kei-Ai Nursing Home at the age of 97. Jitsuko was born on May 02, 1922 in the Lamanda Park section of Pasadena, California. At the age of 3, her father, Otojiro Kondo (d-1953), mother, Tomo (d-1967) and older brother, Bill (d-1999), moved to a large farm near lower Azusa and Arden in El Monte. They were very successful growing vegetables for the local markets even through the depression. Jitsuko attended Columbia Elementary School where she excelled in all subjects. In April 1936, her father decided to retire and return to Japan although the rest of the family did not want to go. They settled in Koi-machi in the western part of Hiroshima. Jitsuko was enrolled in high school and had to learn Japanese on the fly with help from a cousin. Her new classmates were fascinated by her permanent wave hair style. After graduation, Jitsuko attended a sewing school. In 1941 with war declared with China she needed to find a job or work for the military sewing clothes so she found work at the Koi Credit Union. The Credit Union normally had two employees sleep at the CU to prevent theft. Jitsuko and another lady co-worker slept overnight on August 05, 1945. The next morning the co-worker left to go into downtown and was never seen again. At 8:15 am the world's first atomic bomb detonated over Hiroshima. The CU was more than a mile away from ground zero so our mother survived the initial blast & shock wave. She grabbed all the customer files and fled before the CU burned down. She suffered mild radiation sickness but recovered. After the war, she worked as a translator for the United States Counter Intelligence Corps in nearby Kure. In 1949 Jitsuko returned to Southern California and lived in a trailer park with relatives where she met Yoshito Tozaki (d-2013). They were married in March 1951, bought a house in Sun Valley and lived there for 62 years where they raised three sons, Ron, Jeff and Gary who all received college degrees. In 1968, Jitsuko began working for the Los Angeles County Social Services Agency as a typist clerk and then supervising clerk at the Glendale office. She retired in 1993. Jitsuko was always very active in the community, being an active member of the Sun Valley Japanese Community Center, Valley Buddhist Sunday School & Women's Club. In early 2012, our mother entered the Keiro Assisted Living Facility in Boyle Heights and later the Kei-Ai Nursing Home in Lincoln Heights. Jitsuko is survived by her three sons Ron (Jeannette), Jeff (Susan), Gary (Grace), grandchildren, Ryan (Colette), Michael, Danny, Corinne (Richard), Eric, great-granddaughters Maddie and Chloe and great-grandson Nathan. We will miss the guiding light of our family and a highly respected member of the Sun Valley Japanese community. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare or in her honor. Services will be held on Saturday January 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 East First Street, Los Angeles, 90012.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020