March 5, 1933 - April 28, 2019 Jo Anne Snyder passed away on April 28, 2019 in Woodland Hills, California, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 5, 1933 in Los Angeles. Jo Anne spent most of her life in fashion sales, with a strong passion for clothes and retail. She found immense joy in connecting with others, making new friends everywhere she went. Jo Anne made a profound impact on anyone who was fortunate enough to meet her, and lived a life full of family, friends and travel. She had a love of sunshine, and spent the last 20 years building a beautiful life in Palm Desert. Her greatest joy was her family, who was constantly blessed by her strong, loving, vivacious and colorful presence. Jo Anne was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Jean Brody, her sister, Norma Diamond, her former husband, Bernard Snyder, her niece Jeanie Keys, her son-in-law, David Rosenthal, and her former partner of 36 years, Leonard Stein. She is survived by her loving family, including Brad (Rhonda) Snyder, Dawn (Glenn) Arentzoff, and her four grandchildren, Adam Snyder, Ryan Snyder, Lauren Rosenthal and Lindsey Rosenthal. She will be greatly missed by her nephews, Jeffrey, Russell and Glenn Diamond, nephews Danny and Paul Snyder, and niece Julie Reed. Jo Anne will also forever hold a special place in the hearts of Anthony Ghirardi and Sarah Kamenir. The world will be a little less colorful now. Services will be held Tuesday, April 30th at 12:00 pm, at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Simi Valley. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 30, 2019