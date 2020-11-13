1/
Jo-Dell Gard Arao
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo-Dell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 9, 1936 - November 7, 2020 Loving wife, mother, Nana, and great-grandmother left our side to be reunited with her daughter Peri. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, ballroom dancing, camping, and trips to Vegas. Jo-Dell is survived by husband Motomi, daughters Terral (Michael), Cindy (Jay), and Pam (Scott); son-in-law Bryan; grandchildren Andrea, Addison (Tina), Aaron, Nathan, Tristan, Tyler, Ryan, and Nicholas; and great-grandchild Margo. She is forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed. In lieu of koden, please make a donation to your favorite charity instead.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved