May 9, 1936 - November 7, 2020 Loving wife, mother, Nana, and great-grandmother left our side to be reunited with her daughter Peri. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, ballroom dancing, camping, and trips to Vegas. Jo-Dell is survived by husband Motomi, daughters Terral (Michael), Cindy (Jay), and Pam (Scott); son-in-law Bryan; grandchildren Andrea, Addison (Tina), Aaron, Nathan, Tristan, Tyler, Ryan, and Nicholas; and great-grandchild Margo. She is forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed. In lieu of koden, please make a donation to your favorite charity
instead.