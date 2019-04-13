Home

Joan Ashkenas Goldfarb

December 6, 1927 - April 9, 2019 Our mother, Joan Ashkenas Goldfarb (née Lindenberg), is gone, dying peacefully in her sleep on April 9, 2019. Joan is survived by her devoted sister, three sons, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was lucky in love, having married two wonderful guys in her long life. A lover of words and ideas, art, literature, theater and fun, Joan fearlessly invented and reinvented herself as an artist, teacher, editor, businesswoman, publisher, and the despair of technical support centers everywhere. She was unmatched for the elegance of her dinner table, the pleasure she took in her beloved family, and the creativity of her spirit, which stayed with her, undiminished, to the end. A good life, well lived.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
