November 20, 1933 - September 3, 2020 Joan Gottschalk passed away unexpectedly from complications due to Covid 19 on Thursday, September 3rd. Born in Los Angeles, Calif., and living in West LA, Beverly Hills and Brentwood, Joan attended LA Unified Schools before she ended up graduating from Beverly High in 1951. Soon thereafter, Joan attended and then graduated UCLA (1955) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies. In her customary efficient manner, Joan put her degree to good use right away and began a relatively short, but fulfilling vocation as an LAUSD elementary school teacher, in both West LA, and the San Fernando Valley. About this same time in her life, Joan (Rothstein) was introduced to a handsome recording engineer, Alan Gottschalk at a social event. They would soon date, and on Labor Day week-end in September of 1957, these two lovebirds would elope over one very fulfilling week-end to Las Vegas, Scottsdale and then back to LA for a private marriage ceremony attended by close family and friends, officiated by Wilshire Boulevard Temple's (then) very well-known and respected Rabbi, Edgar F. Magnin. After her son David was born in 1960, Joan retired from teaching to be a full-time mother. She still found time to be present at Alan's Recording Studio in Hollywood whenever assistance was needed, and a warm smile was requested by "Dad" to meet and greet the many VIP clients whom frequented the recording studio back in the day. Over a span of several decades, Joan enjoyed the many family week-end get-ways to local vacation spots such as Lake Arrowhead, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, Coronado Island, Santa Barbara/Central Coast, Newport Beach, Napa/Sonoma Valley and Temecula, just to name a "few". Joan and Alan loved their weekend driving vacations---If they can get there by car, they did and they would. Not being Kosher by any stretch of the imagination, Joan loved dining out, enjoying quality food, engaging conversation and a good glass of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc with her many cherished lifelong friends, many that she had been friends with for over six decades. During her lifetime Joan was very philanthropic and contributed her time to many noteworthy causes and charities of importance to her, such as her local chapters of B'nai B'rith Women and Hadassah. This is in line with her kindness and concern for so many people that came into her life. She was also kind and giving to herself…..As a recent example, Joan opted for an essential knee replacement shortly after Alan passed in 2018. Quite an accomplishment for someone well into her 80's to go through under any circumstances. In summary, strength and resilience was a key component of her everyday life. The consensus amongst her many friends and close family members is that her sense of humor was always there no matter how difficult a situation. Although not always agreeing, she always respected the opinions of "all". A strong, caring, intelligent woman with a bright and curious mind that followed her all her life. She will be missed by many. Joan is predeceased husband Alan and by daughter Lisa. She is survived by son David, daughter in-law Kathy and step grandchildren, Brooke and Brianna, her sister Marge and her brother-in-law Norm, along with her nieces Dana and Wendy, their husbands Kevin and Bryan along with grand niece Kelly. A private family service has already commenced, however a public memorial will be held at Hillside Memorial Park, in L.A., at a date and time still to be determined. Please feel free to make a donation in Joan's memory to a charity that is near and dear to your heart.



