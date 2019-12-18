|
September 30, 1926 - December 14, 2019 Joan Belson Laurin, age 93, was a native Californian with roots deep in the Southwest in Arizona and extending to Colonial Pennsylvania where an ancestor served during the Revolutionary War. In the Depression her family moved east to rural New York where she attended elementary school. The family returned to Yucaipa in the late '30s. In the '40s during World War II Joan lived in Arizona and Southern California. She married Joseph ("Joe") Babasa in 1949, and they had two daughters. Joe was tragically lost on a combat mission over Korea when his plane was shot down. She raised their two young daughters courageously and with love. In the late '50s she met Joseph Laurin. They travelled extensively, were married and had a son who they raised in Stockton, California, where Joseph worked as a community college administrator. Joan worked as a travel agent in the 1970s and 1980s, continuing her passion for travel and lived for several years in the Middle East. Born in Redlands in 1926 and raised on her father's citrus farm she returned to Riverside County in 2008 and spent beautiful years beneath San Gorgonio Mountain, visited often by her children, grandchildren and friends. She is survived by her daughters Christine and Kagan, her son Paul, her grandchildren Jeffrey, Desiree, Alexis, Scott, Genevieve and Bennett, her great-grandchildren Gregg, Allison and Lyndsey, and great-great-grandchild Jack. Vigil and memorial service to be held at Weaver Mortuary, at 1177 Beaumont Avenue, Beaumont, California, on December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 18, 2019