|
|
Joan B. Harrison, née Giffords, passed away on Sunday, July 14 at age 76. She graduated from Westchester High School, and continued her studies at UCLA and Cal State L.A. She had an accomplished career as a technical writer for Parsons Engineering and later City National Bank. She is survived by her brother Bob Giffords, her son Colin Keenan, and daughters Charlene Nichols, Renee Fried, and Allegra Harrison. She has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She has passed down a wealth of love, knowledge, stories, poetry, and values, which shall continue to be passed on to future generations and live on through eternity. Services Sunday, July 28, 6 to 7:15 p.m. at Wayfarer's Chapel in Palos Verdes. Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's honor to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 26 to July 28, 2019