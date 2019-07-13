May 27, 1948 - July 11, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Cotter Beck, 71, of Holmby Hills at her home on Thursday from CNS Lymphoma surrounded by her loving husband, family, & friends. Joanie Cotter was raised on the Main Line of Philadelphia, spending summers at the shore in Ocean City. She went on to attend Hollins University (Phi Beta Kappa) where she spent a year in the Hollins Abroad Program with the Shlumberger family in Paris. She then earned her Masters at Columbia and became a Drama Teacher extrordiaire at Riverdale Country Day School, where she taught an amazing roster of students including Secretary of the Treasury Stephen Mnuchin, Film Director Michael Traeger, and Broadway composer/lyricist David Yazbek. Joanie was especially known for her incredible Musical Theatre Productions at Riverdale. Joan then became a Casting Director at BCI Casting, and even produced a film (available on Amazon Prime Video) called the "The Last Horror Film". She met her husband, Kerry Beck, at the same time she started working with a small production company in NYC, Zink Communications. Having no prior sales experience, Joan grew to be known in the industry as the "Blond Bombshell" and was hugely successful. She led Zink into the Corporate Meetings business, producing Meetings for IBM, Smithkline Beechum, Mercedes (Launching the "C" Class Mercedes) among others all over the world. She retired in 1995, after building a home in Bridgehampton, NY. She and her husband decided to move to California, having such fond memories from her film production days, where they've resided at the Wilshire Terrace on Wilshire Blvd for the last 11+ years.She is survived by her Husband, Kerry Beck (together 35 years), Brother/Sister in Law, Byron & Judy Cotter of Wayne, Pa; Nephews Byron III and Will, Best Friend of 67 years, Redman Maxfield, and a multitude of loving extended family, friends, and ex-students.Services will be held in Philadelphia at Toppitzer's Funeral Home where she will be buried at the Arlington Cemetary next to her parents, Byron & Dorothy Cotter. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Cedar's Sinai Hospital. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019