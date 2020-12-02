1/
Joan D Travis
Joan D. Travis passed away on June 1st, 2020. Survived by her daughter, Cynthia Travis; granddaughter, Kyra Ahlstrom; grandson, Travis Ahlstrom; and sister, Mona Brandler, among other loving relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Arnold M. Travis, and parents Julius and Molly Fligelman.

Joan Travis was passionate about anthropology and played an integral role in the formation and stewardship of the Leakey Foundation and the Institute of Human Origins. Alongside her husband Arnold, Joan Travis was also active in supporting the Pacific Asia Museum. Her generosity and leadership shaped many lives.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
