Daughter of Martin and Adeline Flanagan, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at home following an illness. Born in Marysville, Kansas, Joan went on to live in Illinois and ultimately settled in Southern California, where as a nursing student in the early 1950s, she met her soulmate, Ted. She would stay in touch with her nursing school friends for decades throughout her life, and had a reunion with her surviving classmates as recently as 2017. Following Ted's discharge from the United States Army in 1955, they were married and inseparable for more than 59 years. Joan worked as a nurse in Orange County, including at Anaheim Stadium (later Edison Field), and raised two children, Thad and Maureen. Her hobbies included travel, knitting, and gambling, and she was also a fan of politics and magic, and a skilled bridge player. Like her husband, she loved life, her friends and family (most of all), nature, and Notre Dame football. She loved to laugh and to make others laugh, and she will long be remembered for her thoughtful nature and constant desire to do whatever she could to make the people around her happy. She was a strong supporter of La Purisima Catholic Church in the City of Orange, and . Joan is survived by her children, Maureen Oakes and Thaddeus Moriarty, and two grandchildren. A private family service is being held, in accordance with her wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's name to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 19, 2020