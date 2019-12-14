|
Joan Geilfuss Mills, 92, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Joan was the daughter of Charles J. Geilfuss, Sr. and Marguerite Westbury Geilfuss. Her brother, Charles J. Geilfuss, Jr. MD., preceded her in death. She is survived by her nephew, Charles J. Geilfuss III, MD (Debbie), her nieces Gemma Grady and Justin Petersen, grandnephew Carl A. Geilfuss and grandnieces Lindsay Grady Workman (Steven), Jesse Grady, Alexandra Petersen, Anna Geilfuss and Jensy Geilfuss.Joan was a graduate of Bishop England High School (1944), the College of Charleston (1948) and Columbia University Master's Degree in Music (1957). Over the years, she taught and performed at Humboldt State University, Royal Winnipeg Ballet Company, and the University of Oklahoma. In 1975, Joan joined the faculty of Santa Monica College as head of the Piano Program and for eight years was Chairman of the Music Department.Joan retired from teaching at 80 and in 2005 returned to Charleston to be near her brother and other family. She gave her last piano performance for the residents of the Franke retirement community on her 88th birthday, entitled "88 on 88".There will be a private family ceremony and interment at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 14, 2019