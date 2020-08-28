1/1
Joan Helene Shemanski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 15, 1925 - August 15, 2020 Joan passed away peacefully after a life filled with 95½ years of 'joie de vivre'.She is survived by her children Philip (daughter-in-law, Sheri), Richard, Lynn (Partner David) and Jim (daughter-in-law Birgitt (Paro)); her grandchildren Tianya, Francesca, Naomi and Alex; her great grandchildren Beija, Simon and Julian, and her grand dog Anando. Joan was the wife of Robert Shemanski for 52 years and 'Aunt Joey' to the extended Simon and Shemanski families.Joan was born and raised in San Francisco, lived in West Los Angeles for over 50 years and then moved to Orange County. She loved Jeopardy, crossword puzzles and playing bridge with her many friends. There will be no funeral services due to the Covid situation. Donations appreciated to your local food bank or favorite Democratic candidate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved