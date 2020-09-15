1/1
Joan Kathryn McCormick
Age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles, California on February 19 1931. She has been reunited with her brother Michael and her parents James and Katherine.Joan leaves behind her sister in law Margaret McCormick, her five nieces and nephews and five grand nieces and nephews.Patrick McCormick, wife Joanie and son Zachary; Mary Weaver, husband Ron; Timothy McCormick, wife Nancy and daughters Chelsea and Mariah; Kristen Bolar, husband David, son Samuel and daughter Annalie; and Kathleen McCormick.Joan lived the majority of her life in Sherman Oaks where she taught English and her favorite subject Journalism at Grant High School.She attended Immaculate Heart High School and graduated from Immaculate Heart College in 1953. She went on to earn her Masters degree in 1964. She continued to teach until her retirement in 1991. Many years after retirement Joan was honored by several former students with a luncheon and a clock inscribed "To Joan McCormick, our teacher, mentor, and friend with appreciation and thanks for your everlasting impact on our lives."Joan was a devout Catholic who enjoyed her church very much. She loved travel, dining out, and a good glass of Pinot Noir! Yearly she would meet up with friends for the Kentucky Derby and fellow retirees on the first day of school to celebrate not having to be there!Joan always said "it's never too late to start again and try something new, never!"She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by her family and her students.Graveside service will be on Monday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the San Fernando Mission and Cemetery, 11160 Stanwood Avenue, San Fernando, CA.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
San Fernando Mission and Cemetery
September 13, 2020
Have lovely memories of summer visits with my cousin Joan and my Aunt Kate back in the 50s. Joan and her friend Celida took me to dinner at the Sportsman in Lake Arrowhead for my 21st birthday, and bought me my first drink at the bar. Had a lot of good times with her and her friends, and learned to waterski with their assistance.
When I was about 12, my English teacher cousin sent me a copy of Dicken's Bleak House for my birthday (yes I read it) Joan was always good to my family, and we loved her. I'm so sorry we can't attend the service tomorrow, but she and her family are in our thoughts. Rest in peace JoanC
Carol Hauge
Family
September 13, 2020
I worked with Joan for many years when we both taught at Grant High School. She was a wonderful person, cheerful and upbeat. Condolences,
Sharon Rollo Rosi
Sharon Rollo Rosi
Coworker
September 12, 2020
Joan became a very good friend to me when I moved from Hawaii to Los Angeles to marry her brother Mike. Should me all the sights (this was in 1955) and best of all introduced me to all her friends who showed me much kindness and a lot of fun. Those Immaculate Heart gals knew how to have a good time and still get to church on Sunday. When we were up at Lake Arrowhead (Joans favorite place in the world) and out and about it seems as if we always met a former student who would always want to talk to her about school days and their time in the classroom. It was obvious they loved and respected Joan. Now, in the time of covid and distancing it is sad to have to say good-bye from far away but we all know she will be happy in her new home.
Margo McCormick
Family
