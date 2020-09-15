Age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles, California on February 19 1931. She has been reunited with her brother Michael and her parents James and Katherine.Joan leaves behind her sister in law Margaret McCormick, her five nieces and nephews and five grand nieces and nephews.Patrick McCormick, wife Joanie and son Zachary; Mary Weaver, husband Ron; Timothy McCormick, wife Nancy and daughters Chelsea and Mariah; Kristen Bolar, husband David, son Samuel and daughter Annalie; and Kathleen McCormick.Joan lived the majority of her life in Sherman Oaks where she taught English and her favorite subject Journalism at Grant High School.She attended Immaculate Heart High School and graduated from Immaculate Heart College in 1953. She went on to earn her Masters degree in 1964. She continued to teach until her retirement in 1991. Many years after retirement Joan was honored by several former students with a luncheon and a clock inscribed "To Joan McCormick, our teacher, mentor, and friend with appreciation and thanks for your everlasting impact on our lives."Joan was a devout Catholic who enjoyed her church very much. She loved travel, dining out, and a good glass of Pinot Noir! Yearly she would meet up with friends for the Kentucky Derby and fellow retirees on the first day of school to celebrate not having to be there!Joan always said "it's never too late to start again and try something new, never!"She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by her family and her students.Graveside service will be on Monday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the San Fernando Mission and Cemetery, 11160 Stanwood Avenue, San Fernando, CA.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
.