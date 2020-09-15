Joan became a very good friend to me when I moved from Hawaii to Los Angeles to marry her brother Mike. Should me all the sights (this was in 1955) and best of all introduced me to all her friends who showed me much kindness and a lot of fun. Those Immaculate Heart gals knew how to have a good time and still get to church on Sunday. When we were up at Lake Arrowhead (Joans favorite place in the world) and out and about it seems as if we always met a former student who would always want to talk to her about school days and their time in the classroom. It was obvious they loved and respected Joan. Now, in the time of covid and distancing it is sad to have to say good-bye from far away but we all know she will be happy in her new home.

Margo McCormick

