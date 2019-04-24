January 11, 1940 - March 29, 2019 Joan Laine, a clinical psychologist in private practice, died in Los Angeles on March 29th after a long illness. Born to Esther Laine Linn and Joseph Fishbein in Queens, N.Y., Joan moved with her family to Los Angeles as a youngster, where she graduated from Beverly Hills High School. A lifelong lover of the visual and performing arts, she earned her BA in cinema from ArtCenter College of Design. Following graduation, Joan traveled extensively through Europe and lived in Spain for a while. Upon returning to the States, she attended UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television, where she earned a master's degree, and won an Academy Award for her student film. Though a talented writer and member of the Writers' Guild, she made a successful career transition, receiving her doctorate in clinical psychology from the California Graduate Institute in the late '90s. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, patients and colleagues. Joan is survived by her brother, Gerald Fishbein, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial contributions can be made to the Israel Cancer Research Fund at www.icrfonline.org. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019