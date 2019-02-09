Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Godell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Lee Godell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Lee Godell Obituary
February 7, 1950 - March 6, 2018 Joan Lee Springer Godell (married name Mircheff) was a USC medical librarian, activist member of the League of Women Voters, baker extraordinaire, avid reader, true friend, mother of 2, and grandmother of 3. Joan is survived by her mother Gloria Godell, daughter Sarah Mircheff Boorstin, son Alexander Mircheff, and sister Audrey Godell. Joan left us too soon. Her family and friends will love and remember her always.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.