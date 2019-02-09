|
February 7, 1950 - March 6, 2018 Joan Lee Springer Godell (married name Mircheff) was a USC medical librarian, activist member of the League of Women Voters, baker extraordinaire, avid reader, true friend, mother of 2, and grandmother of 3. Joan is survived by her mother Gloria Godell, daughter Sarah Mircheff Boorstin, son Alexander Mircheff, and sister Audrey Godell. Joan left us too soon. Her family and friends will love and remember her always.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019