June 17, 1937 - April 9, 2019 Joan (McCormack) Graff, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2019. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James R. Graff; daughter Lisa Peterson and husband Joel; daughter Laura Graff-Fragua and husband John; grandson Matthew Peterson and wife Sara; and granddaughters Elizabeth Peterson, Stephanie Peterson, and Sarah Peterson. Known for her love of family, faith, and politics, Joan holds a profound presence in our hearts. We will forever cherish her memory. Vigil services will be held Thursday, May 23 from 5-8 PM at Heritage-Dilday Memorial Services chapel, 17911 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92647. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 24 at 10:00AM at Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 20444 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92646.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 15 to May 17, 2019