Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage-Dilday Memorial Services
17911 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
(714) 842-7771
Vigil
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage-Dilday Memorial Services
17911 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
20444 Magnolia Street,
Huntington Beach, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Graff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Graff


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan M. Graff Obituary
June 17, 1937 - April 9, 2019 Joan (McCormack) Graff, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2019. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James R. Graff; daughter Lisa Peterson and husband Joel; daughter Laura Graff-Fragua and husband John; grandson Matthew Peterson and wife Sara; and granddaughters Elizabeth Peterson, Stephanie Peterson, and Sarah Peterson. Known for her love of family, faith, and politics, Joan holds a profound presence in our hearts. We will forever cherish her memory. Vigil services will be held Thursday, May 23 from 5-8 PM at Heritage-Dilday Memorial Services chapel, 17911 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92647. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 24 at 10:00AM at Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 20444 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92646.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 15 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage-Dilday Memorial Services
Download Now