August 22, 1930 - July 1, 2019 Joan M. Haefliger, longtime resident of San Marino, CA, passed away suddenly on July 1, 2019. Joan, second daughter of Dr. Verne M. and Emelyn E. Mantle, was born and raised in Los Angeles and graduated from Dorsey High School (1948). She subsequently attended and graduated from Occidental College (1952) with a B.A. in Education. She met her husband of 68 years, William W. Haefliger, at a Caltech-Occidental social mixer and they married in 1950. Joan taught elementary education in the LA Unified School District for over 17 years. The couple moved to San Marino in 1961 where they raised a family and where she was active in community affairs and playing tennis. She was passionate about education, serving time as a docent at the Huntington Library, tutoring local children and spending time with her grandchildren. Joan and Bill enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, but always had particular affection for their family station wagon road trips throughout the US in the 1960's. Bill predeceased her in March of 2018. She is survived by her two sisters, Joy and Jackie, and brother, John; her three children Bill (Lauralynn), Bob and Tom (Linda); five grandchildren Brian, Lauren, Paul, Sean and Marie; and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Grace. Additionally, Joan will be missed by her many dear friends within her church, social organizations and retirement communities. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019