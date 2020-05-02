September 29, 1930 - April 26, 2020 A Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary for 69 years, Sister Joan Mary (M. de Prague) Moore died on April 26, 2020 at the age of 89, in Orange, California. One of seven children born to Andrew and Julia Moore, Sr. Joan Mary was born in Corona, New York. She is predeceased by her parents, Julia and Andrew, and her siblings, James, Andrew, Sr. Julia, RSHM, and Veronica Moore O'Neill and is survived by her brothers, Brian and Gregory, and their families. A life-long educator, Sr. Joan Mary was a well-loved teacher and principal known for her humor, creativity and innovative spirit. After teaching in Brooklyn, New York for two years, Sr. Joan Mary was transferred to California where she ministered in parochial schools for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in Los Angeles and Sherman Oaks, and at the Marymount Junior Schools, in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. She also served in the Diocese of San Jose, and as Campus Minister at Marymount High School, Los Angeles. In addition, Sr. Joan Mary was engaged in educational leadership as an Elementary School Supervisor for the RSHM Western American Province. After serving in these educational ministries, Sr. Joan Mary dedicated her energies to working with vulnerable women and children at Good Shepherd Center. Burial services will be private. A memorial liturgy for Sr. Joan Mary will be held at a later date when her loved ones will be able to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, 441 N. Garfield Ave. Montebello, CA 90640.







