May 30, 1931 - March 24, 2019 Joan McLaughlin Shumway, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Thousand Oaks, California, on March 24th, 2019. Joan attended San Domenico high school in Marin County, California. She later attended Stanford University, graduating in 1953. It was during her time at Stanford that she met the love of her life and soulmate, Douglas M. Shumway. They married in 1953. A marriage that lasted sixty-six years. Doug and Joan will always be married. Joan was a devoted wife and stay-at-home mom. She raised four boys. From diaper changes to college – Little League, basketball, vacations, carpools, bumps and bruises, and she managed all the mischief that four boys can create. Joan was always present and supportive of her boys. Raising a family was Joan's passion and she did it well. Joan was born in Los Angeles, California, to George and Dorothy McLaughlin. She had a brother, Thomas and a sister, Betty. After marrying, Doug and Joan lived in Westwood before settling down in Brentwood, where they raised their four boys. After the boys had left the nest, they moved to Thousand Oaks, where they have lived for more than 30 years. Joan and Doug enjoyed traveling together and had a passion for playing golf. They loved their Palm Desert vacation home, where they played golf and enjoyed good times with their friends. She also enjoyed skiing, tennis and bridge. She had a special love for dogs, taking in strays and rescues for years. Some of Joan and Doug's favorite times, and fondest memories, were spent at Lake Arrowhead, where they enjoyed many summers on the lake, water skiing, relaxing and partying. She had been known to prepare 50 sandwiches at a time for a day on the dock with family and many wonderful friends. Her super-large pots of spaghetti and meat-sauce are still fondly remembered. Joan is survived by her husband, Doug; her four sons Mike, Jeff, Ted, and Matt; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. All of those she touched deeply.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her son's nonprofit dog rescue: Wise Tails – A Senior Dog Sanctuary (www.wisetails.org). Memorial services are pending. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019