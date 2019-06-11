May 21, 1925 - May 26, 2019 Psychoanalyst who practiced in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, beloved mother and grandmother, died at home on May 26. Joan was born in Saint Louis, Missouri, and grew up on a farm where she developed a love for nature and reading and became a champion equestrian with many athletic accomplishments. As a teenager, Joan moved from the quiet beauty of the farm and Saint Louis to the bustle and excitement of New York City. She studied psychology at Brown University before working as a reporter and editor in New York City. In 1955 Joan married Bernard Hellinger, MD, a psychiatrist, who shared her fascination with the study of the mind and human relationships. They adored each other and had two sons, Douglas, born in Manhattan, and James, after they settled in Beverly Hills. Joan opened her home and her heart to a wide circle of friends and family for whom she was a constant source of support. All the while, Joan never stopped learning: at 52, she earned a Masters degree in counseling. As a testament to her intelligence and compassion, at 64 Joan completed her doctorate in psychology and psychoanalytic training at the California Graduate Institute (CGI) where she spent more than 20 years as teacher and training analyst. Her creativity shined through her work, her home, her cooking, and her personal style. Generous and sensitive, Joan's nurturing, empathic energy touched her family, friends, colleagues, and patients. Joan radiated warmth, love and joie de vivre to all those around her throughout her long and extraordinary life. Joan is survived by sons Douglas and James, grandchildren Jason and Riley, brother John, niece Skye, daughters-in-law Valeria and Catherine, caregivers Beth and Sonia, among others who will deeply miss the delight of her presence. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Joan's memory can be sent to ( ) or the . Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary