August 4, 1927 - May 21, 2020 Beloved wife of Harry ; mother of Diana, Robert and Ronald passed away peacefully in her home. Joan was a woman of serene substance. She was born in Alma Michigan where she grew up on a farm with her siblings Paul, Keith and Janet. At the age of 18 she moved to Hollywood California where she met her husband Harry and married in 1950. Joan and Harry were true partners in life, exploring and encouraging each other's careers, raising their children and finally retiring and traveling the world for 7 continuous years. Joan truly made the most of every moment - from traversing African jungles and observing gorillas to jumping out of planes at the age of 70. She never let the passing of time excuse a chance to experience life. Her main joy were her 8 grandchildren. Joan never missed a birthday, graduation, holiday, or simple get together. Her life has been an example to her family and closest friends. She will be missed dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store