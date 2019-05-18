Resources More Obituaries for JoAnn Vasquez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JoAnn Vasquez

Obituary Condolences Flowers February 3, 1939 - April 26, 2019 Dr. JoAnn Vasquez, professor and educator, age 80, passed into eternal life peacefully at home on April 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Joseph and Madeline Vasquez of San Bernardino, California and graduated from St. Bernardine's Catholic Girls' High School. After high school she entered the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) order where she remained a member of the now lay community for her entire life and served on its Board of Trustees.She began her career in education teaching at Catholic elementary schools for over a decade in southern California. JoAnn then earned a PhD from Claremont Graduate University and joined the faculty at Santa Clara University where she enjoyed a 28-year career. From being an Associate Professor in the Counseling Psychology and Education department she went on to become Dean of that department, and she became the first female Associate Provost at Santa Clara University. JoAnn authored many grants that garnered significant funds for various programs, but was equally dedicated to mentoring students.After retirement, she continued writing grants and advocating for various non-profit causes, including obtaining millions for retreat house for the Presentation Sisters. She later lived in retirement residence in Los Angeles with many of the members of the IHMs whom she had known most of her adult life. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 30 years, James L. Sweeters. She is survived by siblings Susan Gabriel (John), Joseph Vasquez (Demetra), Stephen Vasquez (Debbie) and several nephews and nieces, all who fondly remember her dedication to family and her active guidance in their lives, education and careers.Her unfailing generosity, loyalty, keen intellect and love of life will be truly missed by all those who knew her and experienced her commitment to helping others.A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Mother of Good Counsel, 2060 N. Vermont, 90027 at 11:00 am on Friday, May 24. Reception will follow: RSVP required: call Victoria Berry (323) 466-2157 x231. Interment will be private with family in Santa Clara. Donations in lieu of flowers in her honor can be made to the Immaculate Heart Community, 5515 Franklin Ave., L.A. 90028 Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries