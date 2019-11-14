|
|
August 18, 1930 - November 19, 2018 In Memoriam Joanne Marie Rotbart passed away following a brief illness after surgery at the age of 88. She was a proud first-generation, lifelong Californian, and one of four children of Raymond and Anna (Graf) Hand. She and her twin sister Jeanne were born in Los Angeles, CA, delivered six minutes apart; they considered each other soulmates for life. Her oldest brother Raymond Hand Jr. resides in So. Carolina, youngest brother Russell and twin sister Jeanne are predeceased. She is remembered as a loving, generous mother and grandmother who shared her lifelong passion for animals, nature and the environment with everyone she met. She was a staunch supporter of numerous environmental and animal charities. An avid creative spirit who painted for most of her life, a ceramist and accomplished musician, she learned to play the clarinet and piano as her father's student in his renowned historic Institute of Musical Art. She continued playing piano thru her adult life. She was an accomplished gardener and cook, passing on many family traditions to her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and visited most of the US National Parks, many parts of the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. As an infant she and her twin sister appeared in Hollywood movies and were under contract with MGM Studios. She attended Manual Arts High School and graduated from UCLA in 1953 where she met her future husband Maurice Rotbart. They were married until his death in 2009. Joanne taught at Malaga Cove Elementary School in Palos Verdes, while raising children in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. Joanne went on to obtain a master's degree from Azusa Pacific College in 1976; she received her Marriage, Family and Child Counselor credential from USC in 1977 and built a thriving private practice. She was the Counseling Supervisor for one of the first YWCA battered women's shelters. Following this she was a much-loved student counselor advisor at Marymount College until her retirement. She was a fierce advocate of women's rights and founding member of the South Bay chapter of NOW. She retired to Solvang, CA, where she built the art studio of her dreams on two wooded acres. Joanne is survived by her daughter Lisa, sons Charles and Gregory, granddaughters Aria and Brynn, her son-in-law Terry Dunnam and daughter-in-law Celeste Andersen. Her nurturing kindness, optimistic spirit and wisdom inspired and touched many lives. She requested no service or burial and asked that everyone do their part to help our mother earth. Please consider a memorial donation to www.arborday.org/giveatree or https://yosemite.org/giving/ "Going to the woods is going home." J. Muir
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019